United Nations Diplomat, Hostage Negotiator, Chief Troubleshooter And Former Roosevelt Island Resident Giandomencio Picco Died March 10 At Age Of 75 - Did Diplomacy "In The Real Theater Of Life"

According to a March 15 NY Times obituary:

Giandomenico Picco, an Italian diplomat who as a lead negotiator for the United Nations helped resolve conflicts across the globe — most notably spending nearly a year in the early 1990s shuttling around the Middle East to secure the release of 11 hostages held by terrorist groups in Lebanon — died on Sunday in Wilton, Conn., in Fairfield County. He was 75....

... Tall, sharply dressed and always discreet, Mr. Picco was something of a mystery within the U.N. bureaucracy. He would disappear without notice from the headquarters in Manhattan, only to surface a few days later in Lebanon, Iran or Afghanistan, often without having passed through border controls along the way....