RIHS Invites You To Free Lecture Exploring Redevelopment Of Roosevelt Island From Visionary Master Plan By Architects Phillip Johnson And John Burgee To Present Day - Tuesday Evening March 19 At Roosevelt Island NYPL Library

In 1969, architects Philip Johnson and John Burgee introduced the visionary master plan titled "The Island that Nobody Knows." This plan aimed to create a groundbreaking, new community as a response to the urban exodus of previous decades. Despite its positive reception, the plan fell short of complete realization. Today's Roosevelt Island reflects only a fraction of Johnson and Burgee's ambitious vision.

Join us for a presentation hosted by The Roosevelt Island Historical Society, featuring Hunter College graduate student Dylan Brown. Brown will delve into the intricate redevelopment of Roosevelt Island and illuminate how its current state diverges from the original master plan. Explore this fascinating journey through archival materials exclusively sourced from The Roosevelt Island Historical Society's collections.