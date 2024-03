Thursday Night Trivia Coming To Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel Anything At All Restaurant Starting March 21, You're Invited To Join In The Fun - Monday Night Trivia At Nisi And Wednesday Night Trivia At Granny Annie's Too

Roosevelt Island Thursday Night Trivia

is coming to the Anything At All restaurant

starting March 21

at the Graduate Hotel on the Cornell Tech campus (22 North Loop Road).

Graduate Hotel General Manager Mohit Malhotra reports:

We are starting a new trivia league beginning March 21 at our Lobby restaurant. This is recurring every other Thursday starting March 21.

According to Anything At All:

Test Your Smarts Trivia with NYC Trivia League Join us for Test Your Smarts Trivia, hosted by NYC Trivia League on select Thursdays from 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Anything At All. Are you a fanatic for fun facts? Assemble your dream team and head over to Anything At All at Graduate New York. Hosted by NYC Trivia League, this event is free and open to everyone, so make sure to bring your A game.

Also, Roosevelt Island's Granny Annie's hosts a Wednesday Night Triva contest

and Nisi Kitchen hosts a Monday Night Trivia too.

Have fun.