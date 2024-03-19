RIOC Discusses Roosevelt Island Motorgate Parking Garage Capacity, Rate Increase, Resident Usage & Compares Nearby Garages During March 14 Real Estate Committee Meeting - Currently 438 People On Waiting List, Non Residents Will Not Be Added To The List - Watch The Video

During the March 14, 2024 Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Real Estate Development Advisory Committee (REDAC) meeting, Acting RIOC Chief Operating Officer Mary Cunneen provided an overview of the Motorgate Parking Garage operations including total capacity, usage,

rates and a comparison with other nearby parking garages in Astoria and the Upper East Side.

Heres the REDAC meeting discussion of the Motorgate Parking garage.

As reported last February 29:

... During the February 15, 2024 RIOC Board of Directors Real Estate Development Advisory Committee meeting, the new interim RIOC leadership of Deputy General Counsel Gerrald Ellis and Chief Financial Officer Dhru Amin discussed the upcoming May 1 parking rate increases for Motorgate customers. The new Motorgate Parking rates (including tax) are proposed as follows....

During the March 14 REDAC meeting, Mr Ellis reported that the previously announced Motorgate rate increase for disabled customers will not be increased to $127.50 but will remain at $62.50. According to Mr Ellis:

...The disabled rate was originally planned to go from zero to $62.50 which is what it's currently at, and then to increase again from $62.50 to $125 per month. We are not going to implement with respect to the disabled rate.

In order to make this neutral, what was announced previously was a 2% increase for the resident rate. In order to keep this revenue neutral that will have to be a little bit higher, not drastically. I think what we've landed on is 3% ... resident rate. We anticipate these changes are set to take effect May 1st...