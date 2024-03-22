Sponsored Post - Time To File Your Taxes, Says Roosevelt Island Based Accountable Financial Management Corporation President Seymour Williams - We'll Get The Job Done

Seymour Williams, CFP® (Certified Financial Planner) is a trusted advisor to individuals and business owners who seek to maximize their financial position. For over 30 years he has been a fully licensed expert in the financial fields of investments, insurance, real estate, mortgages and taxation. He is the President of Accountable Financial Management Corp, a minority owned business which has operated here on Main Street for more than 20 years.

We get the job done.

Mr. Williams’ professional experience is extensive and he has consulted with several major international banks and with programs sponsored by both the Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Commerce.



Mr Williams holds a BBA degree from Bernard M. Baruch College and an MBA in Finance from Long Island University, where he served on the faculty as a Professor of Finance and Management. He has lived on Roosevelt Island for 35+ years raising his family and serving as a respected member of the community.

