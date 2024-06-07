Annual Roosevelt Island Day Celebration Saturday June 8 At Meditation Lawn And Blackwell Plaza - Fun For Everyone With Carnival Games, Inflatable Rides, Food, Music Giveways, Community Group Tables & Much More, See You There
The annual Roosevelt Island Day celebration is taking place tomorrow, Saturday June 8.
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
Dear Roosevelt Island Community:
A reminder that this year's Roosevelt Island Day celebration takes place this Saturday, June 8th from 10AM to 3PM at Meditation Lawn and Blackwell Plaza.
This year's event will feature fun for the entire family, including community tables, carnival games, inflatable rides, food, music, giveaways and more!
We can't wait to see you there!
-RIOC Communications & Community Affairs
Hope to see you all there.
