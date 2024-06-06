Sponsored Post - Come To The Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market This Weekend Featuring Local Homegrown Strawberries, Tomatoes & Southern Peaches - Plus A Wide Variety Of Healthy & Delicious Tasting Fresh Fruits, Vegetables & Much More
Come to the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market This Saturday
at Good Shepherd Plaza for HEALTHY and DELICIOUS TASTING LOCAL HOMEGROWN STRAWBERRIES
TOMATOES
and SOUTHERN PEACHES
The Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market at Good Shepherd Plaza is open early morning to mid afternoon on Saturdays in good weather and bad.
Support your Local Farmers, Eat Healthy!
See you Saturday at Good Shepherd Plaza for the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market
