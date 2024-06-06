Sponsored Post - Come To The Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market This Weekend Featuring Local Homegrown Strawberries, Tomatoes & Southern Peaches - Plus A Wide Variety Of Healthy & Delicious Tasting Fresh Fruits, Vegetables & Much More

Come to the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market This Saturday

at Good Shepherd Plaza for HEALTHY and DELICIOUS TASTING LOCAL HOMEGROWN STRAWBERRIES

TOMATOES

and SOUTHERN PEACHES

The Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market at Good Shepherd Plaza is open early morning to mid afternoon on Saturdays in good weather and bad.

Support your Local Farmers, Eat Healthy!

See you Saturday at Good Shepherd Plaza for the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market