Roosevelt Island Operating Corp Interim Leadership Team Member Gerrald Ellis Announces He Is Leaving RIOC At The End Of June - This Is A Big Loss, In 6 Short Months He Helped Bring Competency And Community Engagement To Roosevelt Island

Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Deputy General Counsel and Interim Leadership Team member Gerrald Ellis

sent the following message to RIOC employees this afternoon.

It is with mixed emotions that I write to you today to share some personal news. I have accepted a position as in-house counsel at an affordable housing developer here in NYC, and I will be leaving RIOC at the end of the month. My last day will be Friday, June 28th.

It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve in the interim leadership role since January and to be at least partially entrusted with the stewardship of the unique gem that is Roosevelt Island. Our work continues, both for this month while it remains ours together, and into the future once I am gone. I leave content, however, knowing that the work lies in good hands with you all, the incredible team who make this island function, who keep it clean and orderly, who come in day in and day out, rain or shine, to do your jobs and to make this island the beautiful, tranquil oasis it is.

I also leave content in the hope that I have left the island and our institution at least slightly better than when I first arrived. But even if that is true, it is you all that I must thank for it. The employees of RIOC are the backbone of this organization—from the Youth Center to PSD to the grounds crew to the maintenance staff to Sportspark, the bus fleet, and then all the administrative staff—it is you all who have kept the RIOC ship steady over these last few months and for that I am forever grateful.

And so, I thank you all for your efforts and I wish you all the best in life and your future endeavors. Roosevelt Island and the community here are better because of you and your work. Always remember that.

My best to you all,