Roosevelt Island Operating Corp Interim Leadership Team Member Gerrald Ellis Announces He Is Leaving RIOC At The End Of June - This Is A Big Loss, In 6 Short Months He Helped Bring Competency And Community Engagement To Roosevelt Island
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Deputy General Counsel and Interim Leadership Team member Gerrald Ellis
sent the following message to RIOC employees this afternoon.
To my fellow RIOC employees,
It is with mixed emotions that I write to you today to share some personal news. I have accepted a position as in-house counsel at an affordable housing developer here in NYC, and I will be leaving RIOC at the end of the month. My last day will be Friday, June 28th.
It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve in the interim leadership role since January and to be at least partially entrusted with the stewardship of the unique gem that is Roosevelt Island. Our work continues, both for this month while it remains ours together, and into the future once I am gone. I leave content, however, knowing that the work lies in good hands with you all, the incredible team who make this island function, who keep it clean and orderly, who come in day in and day out, rain or shine, to do your jobs and to make this island the beautiful, tranquil oasis it is.
I also leave content in the hope that I have left the island and our institution at least slightly better than when I first arrived. But even if that is true, it is you all that I must thank for it. The employees of RIOC are the backbone of this organization—from the Youth Center to PSD to the grounds crew to the maintenance staff to Sportspark, the bus fleet, and then all the administrative staff—it is you all who have kept the RIOC ship steady over these last few months and for that I am forever grateful.
And so, I thank you all for your efforts and I wish you all the best in life and your future endeavors. Roosevelt Island and the community here are better because of you and your work. Always remember that.
My best to you all,
Upon learning Mr Ellis was leaving RIOC, I asked him and the RIOC Board of Directors:
I understand that you are leaving RIOC at the end of the month.
First, thank you very much for your service to Roosevelt Island. I believe that over the last 6 months, you and the RIOC Interim Leadership team have done an outstanding job and you will be missed.
Does your departure have anything to do with the Haynes/Robinson lawsuit? Will either of them be returning to RIOC?
Who will be in charge of RIOC?
Is there any statement from the RIOC Board?
Any statement from Gerrald?
Will update when more information becomes available.
This morning, Mr Ellis spoke at the raising of the Roosevelt Island Pride Flag.
This evening Mr Ellis discussed an extension of the Roosevelt Island Master Ground Lease between New York City and State during the Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island committee meeting.
The departure of Mr Ellis from RIOC is big loss for Roosevelt Island. As part of the Interim Leadership team he has brought competency to RIOC management and real engagement with the Roosevelt Island community. The RIOC Board and NY State should try and persuade him to stay.
Stay tuned for more.
