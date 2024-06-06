Roosevelt Island Open Doors Reality Poets Invite You To June 14 Annual BBQ At Lighthouse Park, June 10 Poetry Workshop At RI Older Adult Center And Check Out Episode 1 Of Reality Poets Television

According to Open Doors:

Join us Friday June 14th at 3pm EST at Light House Park, Roosevelt Island (900 Main Street) for OPEN DOORS Annual Barbecue! If you've attended before, you know this is how we kick off the summer. OPEN DOORS is going strong, so come join us for a great time! I hope to see all of you who can make it, there will be food and drinks.

I'm excited to invite you to the Reality Poets Poetry Workshop, hosted at the Roosevelt Island Older Adult Center on Monday June 10th 4-6pm EST. This will be the first of many Reality Poets Poetry Workshops, and if you've been to recent Freestyle Fridays, you've seen a little of what we'll bring to the table. At this workshop, you will learn about poetry, write and share poetry and hear from others in your community. Furthermore, participants will have the chance to submit writing from this workshop to our upcoming book, Wheeling and Healing 2. If you can't make it in person but still want to participate, you can tune in with this Zoom link.

I look forward to seeing all of you who can make it!