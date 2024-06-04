RIOC Governance Committee Meeting Wednesday June 5 After 6 Years Of Inactivity At Urging Of New Roosevelt Island Resident Board Directors - Let's See What Happens

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Governance Committee is meeting tomorrow, Wednesday June 5.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a meeting of the Governance Committee of the RIOC Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at The Good Shepherd Community Center, 543 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, New York 10044. AGENDA: 1. Creating process recommendations for the governance function to: - Keep Board of Directors informed of best governance practices - Review corporate governance trends - Recommend updates to corporate governance principles - Advise on skills and experiences for potential Board members - Examine ethical and conflict of interest issues - Conduct Board self-evaluations - Recommend by-laws which include rules and procedures for conduct of Board operations. 2. Community Concerns Any Other Committee Business that May be Brought Before the Committee.

During the February 1, 2024 RIOC Board of Directors meeting, RIOC Directors Lydia Tang and Ben Fhala strongly advocated for the appointment of Board members to the Governance Committee, which according to Mr Fhala, has not been active for more than 6 years. Watch the video. There's alot going on.

Apparently, the resistance by some at RIOC or their NY State overseers for the revival of the Governance committee has been overcome by Ms Tang and Mr Fhala.

Let's see what results.