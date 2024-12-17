Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Sponsored Post - Happy Holidays From The Roosevelt Island Café At Cornell Tech - Holiday Schedule, Closed December 21 - January 5, Reduced Hours January 6-17, Regular Schedule Resumes January 18

The Roosevelt Island Café at Cornell Tech Wishes HAPPY HOLIDAYS to the Roosevelt Island community 

The Café Holiday Schedule is:
  • Closed December 21 2024-January 5 2025 
  • Reopen on January 6 
  • We will have reduced hours from January 6-17 2025 Mon-Fri 8am-4pm 
  • Regular Hours Start Again January 18 2025

The Café is closing early at 3pm

this Wednesday and Friday.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 1:49:00 PM

Labels:

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )