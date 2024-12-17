Sponsored Post - Happy Holidays From The Roosevelt Island Café At Cornell Tech - Holiday Schedule, Closed December 21 - January 5, Reduced Hours January 6-17, Regular Schedule Resumes January 18
The Roosevelt Island Café at Cornell Tech Wishes HAPPY HOLIDAYS to the Roosevelt Island community
The Café Holiday Schedule is:
The Café is closing early at 3pm
- Closed December 21 2024-January 5 2025
- Reopen on January 6
- We will have reduced hours from January 6-17 2025 Mon-Fri 8am-4pm
- Regular Hours Start Again January 18 2025
this Wednesday and Friday.
