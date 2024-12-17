It's A Problem For Many, Many Years, When You Gotta Go To A Public Bathroom Where Do You Go On Roosevelt Island?
The lack of public bathrooms on Roosevelt Island has been a problem for many years. As reported in 2007:
... Good Day: I was visiting Roosevelt Island yesterday. I basically had a nice time, residents were very friendly, but I was unable to find any public restrooms....
Every day dozens of visitors and residents arrive at the kiosk in need of bathroom facilities.
As you can see from the message below there will be an urgent bathroom shortage starting next week.
In the past Cornell Tech has accommodated visitors in the bathrooms at Bloomberg Cafe.
We have referred people to Southpoint Park which is really difficult if they are not on their way to Southpoint Park.
We know that the sewer work has been done and assume that the two bathrooms in the station should be in operation.
We Know it is a challenge to have visitors use the station bathroom., but the only other solution is opening the two bathrooms in Sportspark for visitors. Use of these bathrooms will not interupt the function of Sportspark, a RIOC facility, not a private club.
RIOC has never been good at accommodating the toilet needs of visitors or residents.
The use of portable facilities in mid-winter is unreasonable and unsafe.
Please send us your solution Monday or Tuesday since Cornell Cafe will be closed starting Wednesday.
The Roosevelt Island Tram bathrooms were closed today.
a short 5-10 minute walk from the Tram.
RIOC Communications Director Bryant Daniels replied to Ms Berdy that bathrooms in the Sportspark will be available to the public.
According to Mr Bryant:
The westside Sportspark bathrooms near the main entrance are open for the general public to use while the Tram station bathrooms are offline. Judy you and your team can let folks know as needed, there is now no sign on the door about no public bathrooms.
Signage will be necessary to make sure that people know the Sportspark bathrooms are available for the public to use.
