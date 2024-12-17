It's A Problem For Many, Many Years, When You Gotta Go To A Public Bathroom Where Do You Go On Roosevelt Island?

As you can see from the message below there will be an urgent bathroom shortage starting next week.

In the past Cornell Tech has accommodated visitors in the bathrooms at Bloomberg Cafe.

We have referred people to Southpoint Park which is really difficult if they are not on their way to Southpoint Park.

We know that the sewer work has been done and assume that the two bathrooms in the station should be in operation.

We Know it is a challenge to have visitors use the station bathroom., but the only other solution is opening the two bathrooms in Sportspark for visitors. Use of these bathrooms will not interupt the function of Sportspark, a RIOC facility, not a private club.

RIOC has never been good at accommodating the toilet needs of visitors or residents.

The use of portable facilities in mid-winter is unreasonable and unsafe.

Please send us your solution Monday or Tuesday since Cornell Cafe will be closed starting Wednesday.