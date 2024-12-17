Sponsored Post - Roosevelt Island NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright Wishes You A Peaceful And Healthy 2025 New Year, - Contact Her Office If You Need Assistance
Wishing You a Peaceful and Healthy New Year.
Contact our office if you need assistance.
- Phone 212 288-4607
- Email SeawrightR@NYAssembly.gov
- Website
- X(Twitter)
🚨NEW🚨@SeawrightForNY's op-ed in @amNewYork highlights the urgent need to support New Yorkers with disabilities and what @GovKathyHochul can do to ensure a #StableCareSystem.— New York Disability Advocates (@NYDisabilityAdv) December 16, 2024
🗞️ Read the full piece here: https://t.co/vp50kybBQy#InvestInMe #InvestInUs
