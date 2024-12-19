Sponsored Post - Happy Holidays From Roosevelt Island Yoga + Barre + Wellness Studio Island Om - Our Mission Is To Create An Oasis Of Wellness Away From Your Everyday Hectic Life

ABOUT

Island Om is the first Wellness Studio opening on Roosevelt Island, in the heart of Main Street! Nestled between two major islands and only one subway/tram/ferry ride away from Manhattan/LIC/Astoria, Island Om is here to motivate, inspire, uplift and empower our students. Our founder, Jax Schott, has taught for all demographics in the wellness world and is excited to bring wellness classes to Roosevelt Island as diverse as the community. We welcome ALL students to become part of our Roosevelt Island Family.

CLASSES

Island Om offers the fierceness and high energy of the Barre and Sculpt workouts with the softer, more fluid, yet grounding energy of the Yoga Room. In between those energies are classes and workshops that support an individual’s needs throughout one’s life: Meditation, Childbirth Education, Therapeutic services, Nutrition, Creative Workshops, Family classes and Events.

Island Om’s teaching approach is to connect with our students so that we can meet their specific needs within a group class. Our instructors pay specific attention to alignment so that you will be able to grow and flourish in your own personal practice. You will have the opportunity to take classes not just from different teachers, but from teachers with different styles and backgrounds. All of our classes are meant to support and inspire in a non-competitive way — and it’s amazing to see the connections made among our regular students! Not only will you find your OM, but you will feel at hOMe once you arrive.



Our studio is at 521 Main Street, Roosevelt Island.

