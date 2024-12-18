Sponsored Post - Happy Holidays From The Wildlife Freedom Foundation - Your Support Helps Us Save Lives, Care For Sick And Injured Roosevelt Island Wildlife And Find Loving Families For Homeless And Abandoned Cats

At Wildlife Freedom Foundation, our commitment has been to do everything we are capable of to rescue, protect, rehabilitate, and place into loving homes many abandoned pets and provide permanent shelter for the cats that aren't adopted. Many of our animals are saved from kill shelters, found on the road, or inside dumpsters.

With YOUR help, we rescued/spayed/neutered/rehabilitated/nurtured back to health, cared for so many animals in these past years. With your help, we will continue our work of rescuing and caring for abused and neglected animals and continue to care and rehabilitate injured and orphaned wildlife.

THANK YOU on behalf of all animals who will have a second chance and whose lives will be forever changed by your generous Tax-deductible donation. We couldn’t do it without you!

Your Support is greatly appreciated.