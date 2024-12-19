Sponsored Post - Season's Greetings From IDig2Learn - Our Mission Is To Engage The Public With The Plant World And All The Living Species That Depend Upon Healthy Land, Sky And Water - Including Us

In 2024 iDig2Learn was thrilled to team up with extraordinary partners and community members to plant the first NYC Miyawaki Method pocket forest at Southpoint Park.

We also celebrated City of Water day in July at FDR Four Freedoms State Park, City of Forest Day in October at Lighthouse Park plus served over 2,500 young students on their plant and nature journey through programming at Socrates Sculpture Park, Island Kids and the Youth Center and beyond.

As you enjoy Roosevelt Island please also visit the grounds of Coler Hospital and Lighthouse Park and the over 406 mature and newly planted trees and take a look at the community assembled professional tree labels now on display.

Thank you for creating a welcoming multi-species community.

We look forward to seeing you outdoors in 2025!

Please stay connected on IG:@idig2learn or idig2learn.org