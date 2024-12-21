Sponsored Post - One Trick Dog Records Wishes You A Joyful Noise And Happy New Year - Enjoy The Joyful Noise Of Jazz Musician Ben Rosenblum With Nebula Project Sixtet

Roosevelt Island is fortunate to have many talented musicians as residents and a community which appreciates and treasures them. Roosevelt Islander Ben Rosenblum is an award winning jazz pianist and accordionist. He is an artist on the One Trick Dog Records label with his six piece ensemble Nebula Project.

Here's a compilation of 2024 live performances of Ben Rosenblum Nebula Project featuring Ben Rosenblum (piano, accordion, composition), Wayne Tucker (trumpet), Jasper Dutz (sax, flute, clarinets), Rafael Rosa (guitar), Marty Jaffe (bass), Ben Zweig (drums, percussion), special guest Xavier Del Castillo (tenor sax).

Learn more about One Trick Dog Records at their website.

Happy Holidays and Best Wishes for the New Year from One Trick Dog Records.