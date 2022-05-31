Sponsored Post - Get On The Tennis Court This Summer And Learn The Game, Roosevelt Island Racquet Club Adult Beginners Tennis Classes Forming, 9 Hours Of Group Instruction For Just $249 - Great Exercise, Meet New People & Discover The Game
The Roosevelt Island Racquet Club invites you to Get On The Courts And In The Game This Summer with their adult beginners tennis instruction program.
Get on the courts and in the game!
Adult QuickStart Tennis makes it happen!
Start your Summer the fun way – with tennis customized for adult beginners! You’ll get great exercise, meet new people and discover the game. Once you pick up a racquet, you may never want to put it down!
Here’s what you’ll get, right here at RIRC.
• Beginner and Advanced Beginner Adult Programs
• Learning that’s fast & fun
• Basics like rules, stroke technique, basic singles & doubles strategy
• Move on to racquet & rally skills
• Plus much more!
Just $249/for 9 full hours of group instruction!
Sign up today! Classes are forming year-round.
Contact Rircadultprograms@
advantagetennisclubs.comOr call the front desk, 212-935-0250 ext. 0
