Macy's July 4, 2022 Fireworks On East River - Roosevelt Island Will Have Great Views But Will RIOC Handle The Fireworks Ticket Lottery Registration For Viewing At Four Freedoms Park Any Better Than Previous Years?

Roosevelt Island is one of the best spots to view the Macy's July 4 Fireworks Celebration when the launch barges are located on the East River north of the Williamsburg Bridge as they have been for the last few years.



Take a look.



During the May 24 Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee meeting, Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown reported:

... we will have july 4th on the east river and we're we're planning for it right now...

Long Island City residents will once again get a close-up view of the Macy’s July 4th annual fireworks, several well-placed sources have confirmed. The famous fireworks show is slated to return to the Long Island City waterfront on the evening of July 4th to mark America’s Independence Day, according to Queens Post sources. July 4th falls on a Monday this year....

Chief Brown did not say if the fireworks barges would be staged close to Roosevelt Island or further south by the Brooklyn Bridge but the LIC Post reported yesterday

Also, RIOC has scheduled a meeting next week to coordinate July 4 activities with local groups giving more credence that the July 4 Fireworks will be close to Roosevelt Island.

But, how will RIOC handle the July 4 viewing ticket lottery distribution this year. Will it be any better than in the past?



As reported last July 5:

Good job by Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC), NYPD and NYCEM Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteers with crowd control and keeping folks safe for the July 4 celebration. Still to be questioned and answered are the issues regarding RIOC online lottery registration ticketing process and distribution of tickets outside of that process.

As reported July 3, I asked RIOC Public Information Officer Amy Smith: ... I think most people understand the need to limit ticket capacity for health and safety concerns.

What gets residents upset is that the online ticket registration process is sold out after 2 minutes and that no process was set up to give Roosevelt Island residents priority for the tickets as has been done every year in the past.

Any comment from RIOC on that issue?

Also:

How many total tickets were available for the July 4 FDR Park Fireworks viewing online registration today?

RIOC said on Monday there were 1500 tickets but the Eventbrite registration page said only 1100 tickets were available.

Which number is accurate? Why are the numbers different?



Also, are there any tickets distributed through sources other than the online registration process? Does FDR Park, NY State or any other entity have an allotment of tickets?



If yes, how many tickets and what are those other sources?... No response yet from RIOC. I've been told that tickets (number currently unknown) were given to the Roosevelt Island Disabled Association, Carter Burden Roosevelt Island Senior Center and Roosevelt Island Seniors Association for distribution to their members. In my view, nothing wrong with RIOC giving tickets to these groups but RIOC should be transparent about what groups and individuals are receiving tickets outside of the lottery process.

Here are scenes before, during and after the Roosevelt Island July 4 Fireworks celebration

RIOC never answered the July 4 ticket distribution questions.



Stay tuned for more info as it becomes available.