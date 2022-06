Roosevelt Island resident and Coler Hospital Auxiliary volunteer Judy Berdy reports:



A person is needed to work in the recently opened Coler Subway Sandwich and Gift shops that sells coffee and snacks. The shops needs staffing with persons familiar with restaurant/ sandwich work.

Ms Berdy adds that the Subway Sandwich Shop is very important to the Coler community and cannot open without sufficient staff. There is no employee cafeteria or cafe/restaurant for residents and their guests to eat other than the Subway shop in the Coler facility.