Move Over Leonard Cohen, Jeff Buckley, John Cale & Shrek - The Roosevelt Island Senior Center Choral Singers Cover Hallelujah Too And They're Pretty Good!

Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah has been covered by some of the great singer's of our time.

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song is a definitive exploration of Leonard Cohen as seen through the prism of his internationally renowned hymn, “Hallelujah.”#HallelujahFilm opens July 1 in NY & LA. Coming Soon to a theater near you. pic.twitter.com/Ne15aCYO9K — Hallelujah Leonard Cohen Documentary (@CohenHallelujah) May 6, 2022

Today, the Carter Burden Network Roosevelt Island Senior Center Choral Singers presented their version of the classic Leonard Cohen song Hallelujah.



The Roosevelt Island Senior Center

Choral Singers



performed these favorite tunes too

during their concert this afternoon.

Will have more video of the Roosevelt Island Senior Center Choral Singers soon.

Here's Leonard Cohen talking about Hallelujah,

performing it.



and Top 50 cover versions of Hallelujah from The Forward.



Great song and good job by the Roosevelt Island Senior Center Choral Singers.