Move Over Leonard Cohen, Jeff Buckley, John Cale & Shrek - The Roosevelt Island Senior Center Choral Singers Cover Hallelujah Too And They're Pretty Good!
Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah has been covered by some of the great singer's of our time.
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song is a definitive exploration of Leonard Cohen as seen through the prism of his internationally renowned hymn, “Hallelujah.”#HallelujahFilm opens July 1 in NY & LA. Coming Soon to a theater near you. pic.twitter.com/Ne15aCYO9K— Hallelujah Leonard Cohen Documentary (@CohenHallelujah) May 6, 2022
Today, the Carter Burden Network
Roosevelt Island Senior Center
Choral Singers presented their version of the classic Leonard Cohen song
Hallelujah.
The Roosevelt Island Senior Center
Choral Singers
performed these favorite tunes too
during their concert this afternoon.
Will have more video of the Roosevelt Island Senior Center Choral Singers soon.
Here's Leonard Cohen talking about Hallelujah,
performing it.
and
Top 50 cover versions of Hallelujah from The Forward.
Great song and good job by the Roosevelt Island Senior Center Choral Singers.
