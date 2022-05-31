Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Move Over Leonard Cohen, Jeff Buckley, John Cale & Shrek - The Roosevelt Island Senior Center Choral Singers Cover Hallelujah Too And They're Pretty Good!

Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah has been covered by some of the great singer's of our time.

 

Today, the Carter Burden Network Roosevelt Island Senior Center Choral Singers presented their version of the classic Leonard Cohen song Hallelujah.

 

The Roosevelt Island Senior Center 

Choral Singers

performed these favorite tunes too

during their concert this afternoon.

Will have more video of the Roosevelt Island Senior Center Choral Singers soon.

Here's Leonard Cohen talking about Hallelujah,

performing it.

and Top 50 cover versions of Hallelujah from The Forward.

Great song and good job by the Roosevelt Island Senior Center Choral Singers.

