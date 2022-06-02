Largest 2022 NYC Progress Pride Flag Can Be Viewed At Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedom Park Monument Staircase Through The End Of June - Visit, Take A Selfie, Encourage Conversation About Inclusion/Four Freedoms And Celebrate Pride Outside

2022 NYC Pride Month is being celebrated on Roosevelt Island with the annual return of the rainbow colored flag to the steps of the FDR Four Freedoms Park.

This year's FDR Four Freedoms Park Pride Month flag is a little bit different than past years.



According to Four Freedoms Park Conservancy President Howard Axel:



We are encouraging everyone to visit the 100x30 flag, the biggest Progress Pride Flag in NY, take a selfie, #4freedomspark, and encourage the conversation about inclusion and the Four Freedoms - celebrate Pride Outside.

The Progress Pride Flag

will remain on the Four Freedoms Park steps during Pride Month thru the end of June.



Learn more about

the Progress Pride Flag.