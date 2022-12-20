Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Happy Holidays From Cornell Tech, Wishing All Our Neighbors On Roosevelt Island A Joyous Holiday Season And A Healthy, Safe And Prosperous New Year - Cafe Closed December 23 To January 2

Happy Holidays From Cornell Tech

Wishing all our neighbors on Roosevelt Island a joyous holiday season and a healthy, safe and prosperous New Year! 

The Cafe And Parliament Holiday Hours:

December 19-22 Open 8am -5pm

December 23 To January 2 CLOSED

January 3-20: Open 8am - 5 pm, closed Sat & Sun

January 21-22: Open 11am - 5 pm

During the revised hour period we will have food made to order available until 2pm and all other items will be available until 4 pm.

