Happy Holidays From Cornell Tech, Wishing All Our Neighbors On Roosevelt Island A Joyous Holiday Season And A Healthy, Safe And Prosperous New Year - Cafe Closed December 23 To January 2
Happy Holidays From Cornell Tech.
Wishing all our neighbors on Roosevelt Island a joyous holiday season and a healthy, safe and prosperous New Year!
The Cafe And Parliament Holiday Hours:
December 19-22 Open 8am -5pm
December 23 To January 2 CLOSED
January 3-20: Open 8am - 5 pm, closed Sat & Sun
January 21-22: Open 11am - 5 pm
During the revised hour period we will have food made to order available until 2pm and all other items will be available until 4 pm.
