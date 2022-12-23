Come Together To Celebrate Jewish Pride, Enjoy Hot Latkes, Hot Drinks, Dreidels & More At Chabad Of Roosvelt Island Family Public Menorah Lighting Saturday December 24 At Rivercross Lawn - Some Good Chanukkah Song Videos Too
The Chabad of Roosevelt Island invite you to the Annual Family Public Menorah Lighting
Come together to celebrate Jewish pride!
Enjoy hot latkes, hot drinks, music, dreidels and other treats.
For more information contact nechama@RIjewish.org
Enjoy this West Side Chanukkah Story from Six13,
the Shlomones Rocky Hora Chanukah song
and the Dreidel song with a Texas swing twist.
Happy Roosevelt Island Chanukkah!
