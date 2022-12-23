Come Together To Celebrate Jewish Pride, Enjoy Hot Latkes, Hot Drinks, Dreidels & More At Chabad Of Roosvelt Island Family Public Menorah Lighting Saturday December 24 At Rivercross Lawn - Some Good Chanukkah Song Videos Too

The Chabad of Roosevelt Island invite you to the Annual Family Public Menorah Lighting

for the 7th Chanukah Light on December 24 at 6:30 PM:

Come together to celebrate Jewish pride!

Enjoy hot latkes, hot drinks, music, dreidels and other treats.



For more information contact nechama@RIjewish.org

Enjoy this West Side Chanukkah Story from Six13,



the Shlomones Rocky Hora Chanukah song

and the Dreidel song with a Texas swing twist.

Happy Roosevelt Island Chanukkah!