Sponsored Post - The Roosevelt Island Visual Art Association Wishes You Happy Holidays And A Happy New Year - Thank You For Your Year Round Support Of RIVAA

Happy Holidays From The Roosevelt Island Visual Arts Association (RIVAA) - Thank You For Your Support All Year Long.



Our gallery is in dire need of restoration. In particular, we need to replace our defunct HVAC system, retrofit the electrical system, renovate our restroom, and build an area for a modest retail space.

Optimistically, we will then be able to heat our gallery in winter, cool it in summer, properly light our members’ artwork, and offer ongoing exhibits and community events throughout the year.

The Roosevelt Island Visual Arts Association (RIVVA) opened its doors as a non-profit organization in 2002. The Association comprises an internationally diverse group of artists and art lovers whose mission is to render Roosevelt Island, New York City’s “Island of Art.” Supported by public and private donations, RIVVA is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life on our island by providing a venue for art, music, dance, and spoken word events.

We are hoping to raise $150,000 through this Go Fund Me appeal.

RIVVA appeals to you to contribute what you can so that we may continue this critical work to serve our ever-growing community.