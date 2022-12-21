Approval Of Upcoming RIOC 2023-24 Fiscal Year Budget On Agenda For In Person December 22 Board Of Directors Meeting - You're Invited To Attend And Sign Up To Ask Your Questions About Roosevelt Island Issues
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors will meet in person tomorrow, December 22 at 5:30 PM in the the Cultural Center (548 Main Street).
You're invited to attend, ask questions and share concerns about Roosevelt Island during the opening Public Session before the start of the meeting. Sign up to speak here.
Among the items on the Meeting Agenda is approval of the proposed RIOC Budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 which projects revenue of $34,280,000 and capital improvements in the amount of $6.8 million.Below is the Agenda for the meeting. Click on the links below for Board Materials on Agenda items.
0 comments :
Post a Comment