The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors will meet in person tomorrow, December 22 at 5:30 PM in the the Cultural Center (548 Main Street).

You're invited to attend, ask questions and share concerns about Roosevelt Island during the opening Public Session before the start of the meeting. Sign up to speak here.

Among the items on the Meeting Agenda is approval of the proposed RIOC Budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 which projects revenue of $34,280,000 and capital improvements in the amount of $6.8 million.

You can watch the Board meeting here.