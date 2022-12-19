Roosevelt Island Concerts Bonus Pop Up Free Family Friendly Holiday Violin Concert In Collaboration With MST&DA Tuesday December 20 - A Few Special Holiday Surprises To Celebrate The Season Together Too
Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) Executive Director Kristi Towey reports:
MST&DA is partnering with Roosevelt Island Concerts to host violinists Claudia SchaerFunda Cizmecioglu
MST&DA is located at 548 Main Street.
More info on Roosevelt Island Concerts available at their website.
