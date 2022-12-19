One Of A Kind View High Above The Roosevelt Island Tram And NYC East River Waterfront Seen From Penthouse Of New, 847 Foot Tall, Sutton Tower Condo - Watch The Video

Photographer Noel Y. Calingasan shares this awesome, rarely seen aerial view looking down on the Roosevelt Island Tram passing over the East River from a penthouse at the 847 foot tall Sutton Tower Condo on East 58th Street.

The views of Roosevelt Island and the NYC East River Waterfront skyline are stunning. Watch the video.



Here's more on the photographer:



How does a research scientist become one of the most popular New York City photographers on Instagram? Noel Y. Calingasan, Neuroscience researcher, came to New York City from the Philippines in 2001. He got himself a camera to start documenting his experiences in New York City so he could share his photographs with family and friends back home. When he started uploading his photos to a photography blog, a friend suggested he create an Instagram account to share his photos with New Yorkers and other photographers, and his following took off!...