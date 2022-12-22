Sponsored Post - Wengerd Family Farmers Market Wishes A Blessed Christmas Season And A Wonderful New Year To Roosevelt Island Community - Closed Saturday December 24 & 31 For The Holidays, Will Reopen Saturday January 7 And Look Forward To Seeing You In 2023
The Wengerd Family,
operators of the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market, wish you a Blessed Christmas season and a wonderful 2023 New Year.
The Roosevelt Island Farmers Market at Motorgate Plaza under the Helix
offering a wide variety of healthy and delicious tasting fruits, vegetables
The Roosevelt Island Wengerd Family Farmers Market is closed this Saturday December 24 and the following Saturday December 31.
They will be back Saturday January 8 and look forward to seeing you in the New Year.
Eat Fresh, Eat Local and Eat Healthy at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market.
Please enjoy the Christmas Carols from the Sugar Hill Mennonite Mission Choir
who performed at the Farmers Market last Saturday.
