Happy Chanukah From Roosevelt Island - Join The Chabad Of Roosevelt Island For Family Public Menorah Lighting Saturday December 24 At Rivercross Lawn - Pass The Latkes Please & Chanukah Songs From The Maccabeats And Adam Sandler Too
Tonight is the first of eight Chanukah nights and the Roosevelt Island Menorah on the Rivercross Lawn
is now lit.
The Chabad of Roosevelt Island invite you to the Annual Family Public Menorah Lighting for the 7th Chanukah Light on December 24 at 6:30 PM.
Come together to celebrate Jewish pride!
Enjoy hot latkes, hot drinks, music, dreidels and other ttreats.
For more information contact nechama@RIjewish.org
Mayor Eric Adams wishes NYC a Happy Chanukah
and here's a history of the Chanukah holiday.
Enjoy some Chanukah music from the Maccabeats
and Adam Sandler.
Happy Chanukah Roosevelt Island.
Have a great Chanukah and thinking of you all pic.twitter.com/WysxQpMZmA— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) December 18, 2022
UPDATE 10:25 PM - Elton Johnukah from Six13 is pretty good too.
