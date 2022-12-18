Sunday, December 18, 2022

Happy Chanukah From Roosevelt Island - Join The Chabad Of Roosevelt Island For Family Public Menorah Lighting Saturday December 24 At Rivercross Lawn - Pass The Latkes Please & Chanukah Songs From The Maccabeats And Adam Sandler Too

Tonight is the first of eight Chanukah nights and the Roosevelt Island Menorah on the Rivercross Lawn

is now lit.

The Chabad of Roosevelt Island invite you to the Annual Family Public Menorah Lighting for the 7th Chanukah Light on December 24 at 6:30 PM.

Come together to celebrate Jewish pride!

Enjoy hot latkes, hot drinks, music, dreidels and other  ttreats.

For more information contact nechama@RIjewish.org

Mayor Eric Adams wishes NYC a Happy Chanukah

and here's a history of the Chanukah holiday.

Enjoy some Chanukah music from the Maccabeats

and Adam Sandler. Happy Chanukah Roosevelt Island.

UPDATE 10:25 PM - Elton Johnukah from Six13 is pretty good too.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:03:00 PM

