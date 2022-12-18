Happy Chanukah From Roosevelt Island - Join The Chabad Of Roosevelt Island For Family Public Menorah Lighting Saturday December 24 At Rivercross Lawn - Pass The Latkes Please & Chanukah Songs From The Maccabeats And Adam Sandler Too

Tonight is the first of eight Chanukah nights and the Roosevelt Island Menorah on the Rivercross Lawn

is now lit.

The Chabad of Roosevelt Island invite you to the Annual Family Public Menorah Lighting for the 7th Chanukah Light on December 24 at 6:30 PM.

Come together to celebrate Jewish pride!

Enjoy hot latkes, hot drinks, music, dreidels and other ttreats.



For more information contact nechama@RIjewish.org

Mayor Eric Adams wishes NYC a Happy Chanukah



and here's a history of the Chanukah holiday.



Enjoy some Chanukah music from the Maccabeats

Have a great Chanukah and thinking of you all pic.twitter.com/WysxQpMZmA — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) December 18, 2022

and Adam Sandler.Happy Chanukah Roosevelt Island.

UPDATE 10:25 PM - Elton Johnukah from Six13 is pretty good too.