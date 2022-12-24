It's Christmas Eve, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town - On The Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin Sled? Time For Christmas Eve Songs From Darlene Love, The Pogues, Springsteen & Ted Lasso

Reports are coming in of Santa Claus sightings from all around the world. You can even follow Santa moment by moment as he travels around the world with the aid of Norad's Santa Tracker.

Santa will arrive on Roosevelt Island in a few hours. When he does, it may be on his specially designed, Reindeer powered, Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin sled.

Roosevelt Island Tram Reindeer Cards from Marty Atkins



Yesterday afternoon, Santa Claus stopped in to the Roosevelt Island Starbucks for a rest and to fix some problems with his sled. It's time for some great Christmas Eve songs. The Pogues Fairytale Of New York, Darlene Love Christmas Baby Please Come Home, Bruce Springsteen Santa Claus Is Coming To Town and from Ted Lasso, Carol of the Bells. Here's more about the Here's more about the NORAD Santa Tracker.